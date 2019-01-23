The 2019 Distributor Show Calendar from the 12Volt News

SHREVEPORT, LA (01.24.2019) – With CES 2019 in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to plan for the 2019 Distributor Show circuit.

The 12volt News 2019 Distributor Show Calendar presently lists over a dozen confirmed event dates. In addition, there are a number of distributor show dates yet to be set. All told the number of distributor shows in 2019 will top 2 dozen events stretching from coast-to-coast and north of the border into Canada.

“Distributor shows gives us at CRUX an opportunity to spend 1-on-1 time with dealers in a less hectic setting than CES. In addition we can spend time with the distributor sales staff, many who don’t attend CES, to cover the CRUX lineup,” Bob Herring related to the 12volt News at CES.

Dealers attending a distributor show can take advantage of show deals plus special close-outs. Farsighted dealers will often drive a truck or van and take their purchases back to the store – saving freight charges and time. Checking out new products and networking with reps and peers over lunch or dinner is also a big plus on the distributor show agenda.

In addition to seeing new products and picking up deals, dealers can attend brand-specific product sessions at many shows.

Erik Harbour and Jeff Falk will be on the road attending shows at PowerBass distributors. “In meetings at CES, our reps pointed out how important distributors shows are for the industry. Many regions of across the U.S. witnessed decreased dealer attendance at CES this year. We plan to connect with a large number of dealers at each distributor show,” Harbour stated.

P&E’s THE SHOW 2019 will build on a tradition of huge events, Josh Eatherly stated, “We are back at the Embassy Suites and anticipate over 150 brands, 12volt and aftermarket, to be represented. We already have strong preregistration for The Show this year. As always we will have great show specials plus the big cash prize drawing.”

The Shiflet Dickson show is set for Sunday, March 17th with a St Patrick’s event on Saturday evening. David Holland stated “We are planning for a super show on Sunday and of course all will have a great time at the Saturday night St. Patty’s party. The support Dave Mason received at CES for our 2019 show was very strong.”

Mid-State Distributing will host shows in Omaha and Fargo plus a big event in Chicago. With the acquisition of AMD, Mid-State will host a show in Chicago. Mid-State’s Tom Kolar stated “We look forward to meeting a large number of AMD dealers. George McGoldrick is working closely with us to continue the great success he had with his shows in Chicago through the years.”

12volt News and 12volt Central Studios staff will provide continuing articles promoting distributor shows plus create post show coverage of these key 12volt industry events.

Look for updates to the 2019 Distributor Show Calendar as additional show dates are set. Bookmark smarturl.it/12v-cal-2019 to view the latest additions throughout the show season.

“Our industry invests major resources in distributor shows. Make your plans to attend a distributor show in your area. Chances are very good it will be very positive for all,” commented Mike Van Horn.

