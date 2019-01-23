K40 Offering Training, Product Demos, and “Something Special” at KnowledgeFest Long Beach

ELGIN, IL (01.24.2019) – K40 Electronics has announced the key objectives for its product category training sessions and booth presentations atKnowledgeFest Long Beach, February 23-25, at the Long Beach Convention Center, are to raise awareness of the radar/laser category among mobile electronics retailers along with explaining its unique partnership benefits.

“Equally important is the opportunity to have quality face-to-face conversations with retailers so we can understand their business needs, wants, and challenges,” said Rachel Clark, K40’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With on-going product demos in booth #710, a fun giveaway in our training classes, and a ‘little something special’ offered only at the Beer & Biz opening night event, KnowledgeFest Long Beach attendees will discover the many ways K40 can positively impact their business from the install bay to the bottom line.”

In addition to show floor presentations, K40 will offer two dealer training sessions in the Seaside 4A Meeting Room:

“Is K40 on Your Radar? There’s $Thousands$ of Reasons Why We Should Be”

Description: In one insightful hour, K40 will discuss what the radar/laser category is all about, why you should make it a priority in your store, and the big profit potential that exists by asking your customers one simple question. Perhaps most important, you will experience why K40 has been the industry’s preferred speeding ticket protection vendor for over four decades and is a recently honored Vendor of the Year.

Date: Saturday, February 23

Time: 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Room: Seaside 4A

Date: Sunday, February 24

Time: 4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Room: Seaside 4A

Seats to either K40 training session can be reserved by clicking here.

Visit k40.com for more.

