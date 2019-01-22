AAMP Global Improves Tech Support Services with New Helpdesk Software

CLEARWATER, FL (01.23.2019) – As part of their continued effort to provide industry-leading technical support for their customers, AAMP Global has employed a new comprehensive support ticketing system from Zendesk. This new system enables new and improved capabilities such as; more support channels like phone, email, chat, social media integration, knowledgebase, and even text messaging.Two particular features are sure to make a major positive impact on AAMP customers, the first is ‘callback from queue’ which allows customers to opt for a callback instead of waiting on-hold. This allows dealers to save valuable time and get back to the business at hand! The next is automatic ticket generation for the caller ID. This innovative feature saves additional time on every call by immediately populating caller information in a support ticket—allowing the technical support advisor to get right to helping the customer instead of tediously filling in forms. To fully support all of these new enhancements, a new, dedicated technical support number will now be used. The new number is (727)-592-5991.
Ernie Hartman, AAMP Global Technical Services Manager says about Zendesk, “AAMP has taken our customer support to the next level by combining our Technical Support Team with Zendesk. We can now support customers faster than ever before!”
Visit aampglobal.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.