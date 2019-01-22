AAMP Global Improves Tech Support Services with New Helpdesk Software

CLEARWATER, FL (01.23.2019) – As part of their continued effort to provide industry-leading technical support for their customers, AAMP Global has employed a new comprehensive support ticketing system from Zendesk. This new system enables new and improved capabilities such as; more support channels like phone, email, chat, social media integration, knowledgebase, and even text messaging.

Ernie Hartman, AAMP Global Technical Services Manager says about Zendesk, “AAMP has taken our customer support to the next level by combining our Technical Support Team with Zendesk. We can now support customers faster than ever before!”

Visit aampglobal.com for more.

