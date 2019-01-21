VAIS Technology Announces 2018 Distributor and Dealer Awards

ENGLEWOOD, CO (01.22.2019) – VAIS Technology, a Colorado based manufacturer of audio, video, bluetooth streaming and SiriusXM integration has announced their 2018 Distributor and Dealer awards.
EVP, Dennis Hopper commented, “These accounts have continued to grow with the VAIS Technology brand and have made excellent advances in 2018. For two years in a row, VAIS Technology has seen continued growth- a true testament to the quality products that are sold through our dealers and distributors in North America.”
2018 Distributor of the Year:
DAS Companies, Palmyra, PA
2018 Dealer of the Year, Multi store:
Car Toys, Seattle WA
2018 Dealer of the Year, Single store:
Kartunes Autosound, Tempe AZ
2018 Expeditor of the Year:
Fleet Installations, Wilmington, MA
