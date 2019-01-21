VAIS Technology Announces 2018 Distributor and Dealer Awards

ENGLEWOOD, CO (01.22.2019) – VAIS Technology, a Colorado based manufacturer of audio, video, bluetooth streaming and SiriusXM integration has announced their 2018 Distributor and Dealer awards.

2018 Distributor of the Year:

DAS Companies, Palmyra, PA 2018 Dealer of the Year, Multi store:

Car Toys, Seattle WA 2018 Dealer of the Year, Single store:

Kartunes Autosound, Tempe AZ 2018 Expeditor of the Year:

Fleet Installations, Wilmington, MA

Visit www.vaistech.com for more.

