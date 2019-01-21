Industry News

NAV-TV to Support Canadian Dealers Directly in 2019

CORAL SPRINGS, FL (01.22.2019) – NAV-TV Corp. will begin offering direct dealer purchases of NAV-TV products to Mobile Electronics Retailers in Canada effective immediately.

“With our SKU count now exceeding 900 products and vehicle complexity increasing at an exponential rate, we have decided that a direct approach for both sales and support is in the best interest of NAV-TV dealers.”

“Beginning this month, we will be discontinuing distribution of NAV-TV products throughout Canada and offering direct sales and support.”

“We wish to thank Automobility Distribution for over a decade of support and service to the NAV-TV Brand and will be working with them to ensure a simple and seamless transition.”

-Derek Schmiedl, NAV-TV Vice President

By establishing a vendor-direct relationship with NAV-TV, Canadian Dealers will have access to factory-direct sales and technical support. In addition, dealer programs and incentives will be extended to Canadian NAV-TV dealers without any opening order requirement. NAV-TV dealer programs include:

  • 3 Year Warranty
  • 4 levels of DFI (discount from invoice) Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond
  • Shipping Discounts
  • Stock Rotations
  • Point of Purchase Literature
  • Customized Sell Sheets with the Dealer’s Logo
  • Priority Access to NAV-TV Technical & Sales Support
  • Discounted Demo and Employee Purchase Accommodations

