NAV-TV to Support Canadian Dealers Directly in 2019

CORAL SPRINGS, FL (01.22.2019) – NAV-TV Corp. will begin offering direct dealer purchases of NAV-TV products to Mobile Electronics Retailers in Canada effective immediately.
“With our SKU count now exceeding 900 products and vehicle complexity increasing at an exponential rate, we have decided that a direct approach for both sales and support is in the best interest of NAV-TV dealers.”
“Beginning this month, we will be discontinuing distribution of NAV-TV products throughout Canada and offering direct sales and support.”
“We wish to thank Automobility Distribution for over a decade of support and service to the NAV-TV Brand and will be working with them to ensure a simple and seamless transition.”
-Derek Schmiedl, NAV-TV Vice President
By establishing a vendor-direct relationship with NAV-TV, Canadian Dealers will have access to factory-direct sales and technical support. In addition, dealer programs and incentives will be extended to Canadian NAV-TV dealers without any opening order requirement. NAV-TV dealer programs include:
- 3 Year Warranty
- 4 levels of DFI (discount from invoice) Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond
- Shipping Discounts
- Stock Rotations
- Point of Purchase Literature
- Customized Sell Sheets with the Dealer’s Logo
- Priority Access to NAV-TV Technical & Sales Support
- Discounted Demo and Employee Purchase Accommodations
Visit navtv.com for more.
