NAV-TV to Support Canadian Dealers Directly in 2019

CORAL SPRINGS, FL (01.22.2019) – NAV-TV Corp. will begin offering direct dealer purchases of NAV-TV products to Mobile Electronics Retailers in Canada effective immediately.

“With our SKU count now exceeding 900 products and vehicle complexity increasing at an exponential rate, we have decided that a direct approach for both sales and support is in the best interest of NAV-TV dealers.”

“Beginning this month, we will be discontinuing distribution of NAV-TV products throughout Canada and offering direct sales and support.”

“We wish to thank Automobility Distribution for over a decade of support and service to the NAV-TV Brand and will be working with them to ensure a simple and seamless transition.”

-Derek Schmiedl, NAV-TV Vice President