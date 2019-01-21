CRUX Releases Radio Replacement Interface with Steering Wheel Control Retention for Select Toyotas 2018+

RESEDA, CA (01.22.2019) – The CRUX SWRTY-61C is a radio replacement interface for the above Toyota models. It facilitates the integration of an after-market radio to enable retention of certain factory features when replacing a factory-installed radio.
Compatible models include the following Toyota vehicles: Avalon (2019 – Up), Camry (2018 – Up), CH-R (2018 – Up), Mirai (2016 – Up), and Sienna (2018 – Up).
Key Features:
- Retains factory features in select Toyota vehicles while functioning with an aftermarket radio
- Pre-programmed to retain factory Steering Wheel Controls
- Retains factory back-up camera
- Retains factory Auxiliary Audio Input
- Includes factory USB retention adapter cable
- Includes antenna adapter
