CRUX Releases Radio Replacement Interface with Steering Wheel Control Retention for Select Toyotas 2018+

RESEDA, CA (01.22.2019) – The CRUX SWRTY-61C is a radio replacement interface for the above Toyota models. It facilitates the integration of an after-market radio to enable retention of certain factory features when replacing a factory-installed radio.

Compatible models include the following Toyota vehicles: Avalon (2019 – Up), Camry (2018 – Up), CH-R (2018 – Up), Mirai (2016 – Up), and Sienna (2018 – Up).

Key Features:

Retains factory features in select Toyota vehicles while functioning with an aftermarket radio

Pre-programmed to retain factory Steering Wheel Controls

Retains factory back-up camera

Retains factory Auxiliary Audio Input

Includes factory USB retention adapter cable

Includes antenna adapter

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

