CRUX Releases Radio Replacement Interface with Steering Wheel Control Retention for Select Toyotas 2018+

Posted on January 21, 2019

RESEDA, CA (01.22.2019) – The CRUX SWRTY-61C is a radio replacement interface for the above Toyota models. It facilitates the integration of an after-market radio to enable retention of certain factory features when replacing a factory-installed radio.

Compatible models include the following Toyota vehicles: Avalon (2019 – Up), Camry (2018 – Up), CH-R (2018 – Up), Mirai (2016 – Up), and Sienna (2018 – Up).

Key Features:

  • Retains factory features in select Toyota vehicles while functioning with an aftermarket radio
  • Pre-programmed to retain factory Steering Wheel Controls
  • Retains factory back-up camera
  • Retains factory Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Includes factory USB retention adapter cable
  • Includes antenna adapter

