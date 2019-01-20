Tunes-N-Tint Anniversary & Tent Sale Had Great Support from Vendors and Reps

LAKELAND, FL (01.21.2019) – Tunes-N-Tint, a Florida retailer operating a Full Line Automotive Restyling Center, is hosting a Tent Sale with the help of MFG Reps from Kicker, Rockford, JL Audio, Kenwood, Wetsounds & others to help kick start the new year.This year for Tunes-N-Tint’s annual anniversary sale the Lakeland based retailer teamed up with representatives from it’s vendors as well as local radio station, Max 98.3 FM. Tunes-N-Tint reached out to it’s vendor partners before the holidays wrapped out in 2018 to set-up this event. With the help of Bill Freeman (MAG Sales), Shawn O’Connell (AMI Sales), Bruno Maffucci and John Schneid (Dynamic Sales & Marketing) the Tunes-N-Tint team staged a parking lot event with Tents from various manufacturers showcasing product, literature and giveaways. To help keep the event exciting Tunes-N-Tint had local radio station Max 98.3 FM do live radio remotes throughout the event. The radio stations van helps showcase some of the shops equipment and fabrication abilities and features speakers throughout the doors and exterior for parades and special events. Plus the Rockford Fosgate SoundLab came out to help keep guests entertained further showcase some of the extreme work available and capabilities of Rockford Fosgate Mobile Audio Products. “We had guest show up wanting to speak directly with MFG reps, others came out strictly for the sound lab and even a couple previous motorcycle clients come out wanting to show off what we did to their bikes. It was a great event and luckily the weather was beautiful. We’re really appreciative to have support from these reps and these vendors. Not a single one of these guys hesitated and helped us set these plans even while wrapping out the holidays and 2018. They’ve already asked us when the next events are scheduled. We’re proud to have the support of these Vendors and these reps. We couldn’t ask for better partners in this industry,” stated Joe Cassity Operations Director of Tunes-N-Tint. Tunes-N-Tint has 6 additional parking lot events, 8 offsite events (including Motorcycle and Marine events) and various sponsorships and promotions already planned for 2019. Tunes-N-Tint is a mobile electronics retailer operating “Restyling Centers” servicing all vehicles in Lakeland, Florida. Tunes-N-Tint is a MESA member and employs MECP & ASE Certified technicians for installation services.
For additional questions, comments or concerns feel free to reach out to Joe Cassity or Jessie Walker w/ Tunes-N-Tint 863-614-1164 or 863-624-TINT
Visit tunesntint.com for more.
