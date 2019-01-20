JL Audio Announces New 1500W Amplifier

– JL Audio has released their most powerful amp, the new 1500W Monoblock Class D Subwoofer Amplifier.

Built to deliver staggering amounts of world-class bass output, the RD1500/1 features reduced current draw and heat at an affordable price, with low-impedance stability at either 1 or 2 ohms, a complete signal processing package and the latest in switching technology with JL Audio’s exclusive NexD™ Class D.

Simply put, the RD1500/1 is an amplifier with incredible value, in a very stylish package. It is the latest in JL Audio’s affordably-priced RD Amplifier Series.

MSRP: $629.99 USD

Availability: Now Shipping

Visit jlaudio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

