JL Audio Announces New 1500W Amplifier

Built to deliver staggering amounts of world-class bass output, the RD1500/1 features reduced current draw and heat at an affordable price, with low-impedance stability at either 1 or 2 ohms, a complete signal processing package and the latest in switching technology with JL Audio’s exclusive NexD™ Class D.
Simply put, the RD1500/1 is an amplifier with incredible value, in a very stylish package. It is the latest in JL Audio’s affordably-priced RD Amplifier Series.Installation and setup are simplified, with a new feature—LED-clipping indicators that allows installers to quickly and accurately set the amplifiers input sensitivity settings without additional equipment. And for drivers that want to control the bass from their seat, JL Audio offers the Remote Level Control (RBC-1) which is available separately.
MSRP: $629.99 USD
Availability: Now Shipping
Visit jlaudio.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.