AAMP Global Names Mike Eckley as Leader of the Team Phantom Program

The Team Phantom program has been a huge success for AAMP, not only strengthening the relationships with retail partners, but also bolstering voice of customer, delivering feedback quickly into the larger organization, allowing AAMP to nimbly respond to the changing needs of its customers.
“Mike Eckley has been a driving force behind the success of the Team Phantom program since its inception,” explained Herb Brown senior vice president of sales. “His 20+ years in the industry, and unwavering support of his customers’ success are just a few core drivers that make him the ideal person to lead this critical function within our business. Eckley’s dedication to ensuring AAMP customers’ needs are heard by leadership, and the strategic direction of the business and product roadmap are meeting those needs, has been critical to the organization’s growth.”Eckley joined AAMP Global in 2016, with over 20 years’ experience in the 12-volt industry. Mike is well respected in the 12-volt community and is known for his attention to detail, extensive 12- volt knowledge, commitment and strong partner relationships. An award winning installer and fabricator, he has also worked in training and development, been an owner operator as well as sales manager positions.
Mike is married to his wife Michele, and they live in Orlando with their 3 kids, and variety of pets. In his free time, Mike likes to travel, go to the beach, woodwork, and continues to have varying car audio projects.
