AAMP Global Names Mike Eckley as Leader of the Team Phantom Program

– AAMP Global has announced the promotion of Mike Eckley to lead the Team Phantom group. An inaugural member of Team Phantom, AAMP’s in-field support team launched to enhance the level of retailer support AAMP provides, Eckley has demonstrated his passion for the industry and AAMP retail partners. Further proof of Eckley’s relationships with his customers was seen, when he was named as 2017 Rep of the Year at the Mobile Electronics Industry Awards.

The Team Phantom program has been a huge success for AAMP, not only strengthening the relationships with retail partners, but also bolstering voice of customer, delivering feedback quickly into the larger organization, allowing AAMP to nimbly respond to the changing needs of its customers.

“Mike Eckley has been a driving force behind the success of the Team Phantom program since its inception,” explained Herb Brown senior vice president of sales. “His 20+ years in the industry, and unwavering support of his customers’ success are just a few core drivers that make him the ideal person to lead this critical function within our business. Eckley’s dedication to ensuring AAMP customers’ needs are heard by leadership, and the strategic direction of the business and product roadmap are meeting those needs, has been critical to the organization’s growth.”

Mike is married to his wife Michele, and they live in Orlando with their 3 kids, and variety of pets. In his free time, Mike likes to travel, go to the beach, woodwork, and continues to have varying car audio projects.

