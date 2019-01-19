No Limitz Car Audio Store Name Drawn In The 7th 12volt Spin-To-Win

SHREVEPORT LA (01.19.19) On Friday morning, January 18th at 10AM, the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel rolled for the 7th time. The Spin-To-Win wheel featured prizes from 16 top 12volt brands.

No Limitz Car Audio, Upland CA, was the lucky 12volt retailer winning the 7th 12volt Spin-To-Win.

The 7th 12volt Spin-To-Win landed on the dB Drive space on the wheel. The No Limitz Car Audio slip was drawn from the jar as the winner of the dB Drive WDX6MOTO-G2 speakers. MSRP $329.95.

A call to No Limits Car Audio revealed changes in the business. A call with Chad Geary revealed the details and arrangements will be made to ship the dB Drive Speakers.

Geary said, “That’s great news. I built a shop at my house in the mountains and continue to do custom 12volt work. Can’t wait to receive the dB Drive speakers. I have 17,000 Instagram followers and will make a post with the dB Drive speakers”.

Spinning out a new winner each week, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is designed to bring some fun to the industry. 12volt retailers can win cool prizes and top brands receive visibility across the marketplace.

Prizes on the wheel included – a Wet Sounds 420 BT EQ, JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a Directed DS4 Backpack with T-Shirt and beanie inside, a pair of Memphis M-BUDAir bluetooth wireless earbuds, a SiriusXM SXV300 vehicle tuner, CRUX CCH-01S, Kicker CushBT smart headphones, dB Drive WDXMOTO-G2 speakers, RaceSport 164’ LED strip lighting reel, AIS add-on CD Player, Quantum Audio powersports amp/speaker combo, Sony 6 Channel DSP Amp, Cerwin Vega Speaker package, DS18 portable speaker, Diamond Audio Speaker package and PowerBass BT100 portable Bluetooth speaker.

Also in spaces on the 12volt Spin-To-Wheel are a $100. gift card and a 12volt News special web feature for the winning 12volt retailer.

The first 6 winners of the 12volt Spin-To-Win…Stereo & Video Center-Tyler TX, The Outlaw Garage-Franklin TN, Exotic Sounds-West Palm Beach FL, Endless Possibilities-Aurora IL., Go Auto Sound in Union City NJ and Al&Ed’s South Bay CA. Congratulations to all.

Let’s have some fun. The next spin is Friday, January 25th. #12voltspin when making Instagram posts to get your store entered to win. This news update from the 12volt Central Studios… always more @12voltnews.com.

Want to enter for future spins? It’s easy – when making an Instagram post include the hashtag #12voltspin. A slip for your company will be added to the slips in the jar.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower a lucky weekly winner with one of the cool prizes.

Stay tuned to www.12voltnews.com on the web and @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for 12volt Spin-To-Win announcements every Friday!

