VOXX Electronics Corporation to Acquire Crimestopper

– VOXX Electronics Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), and Rockford Corporation announced today that they have reached a definitive agreement for VOXX Electronics Corporation to purchase all Crimestopper assets from Rockford. The sale is expected to close later this month.

“Crimestopper is a highly respected brand with a solid reputation and a loyal dealer network,” said Bill Jackson, CEO and President of Rockford Corporation. “We are pleased that VOXX, a leader in our industry, will carry on the 30-year legacy of Crimestopper.”

In the coming weeks, Rockford and Omega R&D will engage with dealers to provide additional details about the Crimestopper transition. For immediate information, please contact Omega at Javier@caralarm.com or (305) 219-9110.

For more information on Rockford Corporation, visit rockfordcorp.com.

For more information on VOXX Electronics, visit voxxelectronics.com.

For more information on Omega R&D, visit caralarm.com and omegadealer.com.

