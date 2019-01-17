VOXX Electronics Corporation to Acquire Crimestopper

“Crimestopper is a highly respected brand with a solid reputation and a loyal dealer network,” said Bill Jackson, CEO and President of Rockford Corporation. “We are pleased that VOXX, a leader in our industry, will carry on the 30-year legacy of Crimestopper.”Aron Demers, Senior Vice President of VOXX Electronics Corporation added, “Rockford has been a great steward of the Crimestopper brand since they were acquired by Founders Howard and Sharon Miller four years ago. Under Rockford’s direction, Crimestopper has done a remarkable job of expanding the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Security categories. VOXX Electronics looks forward to continuing the legacy and we are excited to add Crimestopper to our Omega Research & Development Technologies (Omega R&D) portfolio of vehicle security and ADAS products.” Effective January 16, 2019, Omega R&D will assume responsibility for sales, service and support operations for all Crimestopper dealers. Customers who have purchased Crimestopper products will also be serviced by Omega R&D.
In the coming weeks, Rockford and Omega R&D will engage with dealers to provide additional details about the Crimestopper transition. For immediate information, please contact Omega at Javier@caralarm.com or (305) 219-9110.
For more information on Rockford Corporation, visit rockfordcorp.com.
For more information on VOXX Electronics, visit voxxelectronics.com.
For more information on Omega R&D, visit caralarm.com and omegadealer.com.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.