The 7th Annual Aggieland Invitational SQ Tournament Set for April 27-28

COLLEGE STATION, TX (01.18.2019) – Going into its seventh consecutive year, the “Aggieland Invitational SQ Tournament” hosted by Mobile Toys, Inc. in College Station, TX has awarded $30,000 in prize money and will be awarding $15,000 this year with the SQOLOGY Aggieland World Class SQ Challenge, which is an event in addition to the Aggieland Invitational on the same weekend, April 27 and 28, 2019.

The World Class SQ Challenge has drawn notable attention from seasoned competitors who have committed to competing in it, including Gary Biggs, Mickey Brones, Mark Eldridge, who is tentatively competing with his famed NASCAR, and Scott Buwalda, who will be competing the highest-scoring IASCA vehicle of all time — ‘Black Betty’ — after an eight-year hiatus. Competitors will be traveling from California, Mexico, and the East Coast to compete in both events.

In addition to the two money rounds offered by the World Class SQ Challenge and Aggieland VII, a 3X IASCA event and a 4X MECA event (Arc Audio being the MECA 4X SQL Title Sponsor) will also be offered. Competitors who attend Aggieland VII and compete in MECA will receive, at a minimum, 15 points towards their MECA finals invite, regardless of placement, in addition to valuable feedback from well-qualified judges traveling to the event from as far as the West Coast.

Industry support is crucial to make an event of this scale happen and Orca Design, Focal, Illusion Audio, JL Audio, Hybrid Audio Technologies, MSC America, Kenwood, AAMP, and others have already committed to being a part of making this happen.

You can follow Aggieland VII at its Facebook Event page and the Aggieland World Class SQ Challenge at its Facebook Event page. If you are interested in competing in either of these events and desire more information, or you wish to support the event, you can contact SQOLOGY at: info@sqology.org

