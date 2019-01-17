SCOSCHE Industries Receives 2019 CES Innovations Award for Bluetooth FM Transmitter

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.18.2019) – SCOSCHE Industries was proud to be honored as a 2019 CES Innovations Award recipient. The annual CES Innovation Awards program celebrates outstanding product design and engineering in brand-new consumer technology products.

The BTFREQ is a powerful and convenient dual-port (USB-A 12W/USB-C 18W with Power Delivery) charger. Not only does it allow you to charge two devices at once, it charges them quickly. USB-C PD charges up to three times faster than a regular charger and provides adaptive charging, delivering the fastest safest charge for each individual device. This charger also supports Apple and Samsung Fast Charge and, as USB-C is becoming the globally adopted standard for charging and data transfer, it will work with your current and future devices.

The attractive BTFREQ with its superior charging capabilities and Alexa built-in adds current and future value to your vehicle and your life.

The BTFREQ will be available Summer, 2019.

Visit scosche.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

