SCOSCHE Industries Receives 2019 CES Innovations Award for Bluetooth FM Transmitter

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.18.2019) – SCOSCHE Industries was proud to be honored as a 2019 CES Innovations Award recipient. The annual CES Innovation Awards program celebrates outstanding product design and engineering in brand-new consumer technology products.The Scosche BTFREQ is a small but mighty device, cleverly designed to deliver several technology solutions, including in-vehicle hands-free communications, entertainment, Power Delivery, and Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service.
The BTFREQ is a powerful and convenient dual-port (USB-A 12W/USB-C 18W with Power Delivery) charger. Not only does it allow you to charge two devices at once, it charges them quickly. USB-C PD charges up to three times faster than a regular charger and provides adaptive charging, delivering the fastest safest charge for each individual device. This charger also supports Apple and Samsung Fast Charge and, as USB-C is becoming the globally adopted standard for charging and data transfer, it will work with your current and future devices.The BTFREQ adds convenience, safety and value to a vehicle. By connecting it with your vehicle either via Bluetooth or an Aux-in Cable, users can access Amazon’s Alexa. With Alexa, users can ask to play music, hear the news, check weather and more. Alexa lives in the cloud, so it is always getting smarter, adding new capabilities that are delivered to the device automatically. Once paired with a smartphone, the BTFREQ also works with Apple’s Siri and Google Voice. Every part of the design of the BTFREQ is thoughtful and deliberate. For example, to ensure clearer voice activation with less noise pollution, it features an ingeniously designed satin silver arc to accommodate a second microphone at the optimum distance from the first. The BTFREQ is built from premium automotive grade ABS plastic, designed to blend seamlessly with the interior of most vehicles.
The attractive BTFREQ with its superior charging capabilities and Alexa built-in adds current and future value to your vehicle and your life.
The BTFREQ will be available Summer, 2019.
