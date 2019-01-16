DOW Electronics Wins Sony Distributor of the Year

TAMPA, FL (01.17.2019) – DOW Electronics was awarded 2018 Distributor of the Year by the Sony Mobile Electronics Team. Sony made the award announcement at CES. The award recognizes the level of support provided to Sony and its dealers through a distributor’s efforts in providing trainings, retail service support, operations, shipping, and customer service.

“We’re incredibly proud of our entire organization for a successful 2018,” stated Dave Elkin, senior vice president, sales and product management. “It’s an incredible honor for Sony to recognize the support we strive to offer our customers every day.”

Rick Kojan, sales director- aftermarket car audio for Sony North America, stated, “DOW was presented with this award from amongst our elite group of authorized 12V Specialty Distributors. Beyond their sales achievement, we felt DOW set a new standard for its best in class internal operations. And like Sony, DOW is dedicated to their 12V Specialty dealers, as was showcased by their unique DOW Elite Dealer Retreat event held last July.”

Added Mike Hurwitz, 12volt strategic sales manager, “Our team has worked hard all year to provide expert product knowledge and customer service, it’s great to see their effort acknowledged. I believe our commitment to bringing Sony trainings to every corner of our territory showed the level of commitment DOW and Sony share for the 12Volt industry.” Mr. Hurwitz continued, “This award caps off an outstanding year for DOW. To be recognized by the industry with the Mobile Electronics Distributor of the Year award in August, and then finish the year being recognized by one of our invaluable vendors reinforces our commitment to excellence.”

To learn more about DOW Electronics, visit www.DOWElectronics.com or call 1-800-627-2900.

