Tint World Opens New Location in Eastern North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, NC (01.16.2019) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has opened a new store in Jacksonville, North Carolina, owned and operated by local entrepreneur David “Kit” Pelletier. Pelletier, a native of Eastern North Carolina, is returning to the area with his family after 12 years in New Jersey, where he worked in the transportation industry.

Pelletier’s preparation for the store opening was interrupted by Hurricane Florence in September. After the storm, Pelletier encouraged the contractor who was building out his store to instead help repair local homes damaged by the storm.

Tint World of Jacksonville provides a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, automotive paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential and commercial window film. Many of the products for automobiles are also available for boats and other marine vehicles.

Tint World of Jacksonville is located at 125 Wilmington Hwy. For more information, call (910) 939-8110.

