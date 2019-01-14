JL Audio Announces Plans for 2019 KnowledgeFest Events and Reinforces Commitment to the MEA

MIRAMAR, FL (01.15.2019) – JL Audio, an innovator in high-end audio solutions, has announced that it has reinforced its commitment to support the Mobile Electronics Association (MEA) and its mission to educate, inform and empower the industry. Returning as a Diamond Partner for 2019, JL Audio plans to also exhibit and host several educational product training sessions at KnowledgeFest in Long Beach, March 15-17, 2019 and Dallas on August 9-11, 2019.

“Our Product Training sessions have become very popular with attendees where we literally fill the rooms to capacity,” said Bryatt Fischer, Director of Marketing for JL Audio. “Steve Turrisi, Director of Training and Technical Services, along with Rob Haynes and Kevin Ferry, do such a great job and we plan to continue to maximize these opportunities to provide important product knowledge and our renowned School of Sound.”

Below are JL Audio’s training descriptions and schedule for KnowledgeFest Long Beach:

Selling & Tuning VXi for Everyday Systems:

The engineering team at JL Audio have made a forward leap in high quality DSP to make achieving great audio simple. Kevin Ferry and Rob Haynes will discuss a simplified approach to both selling and installing VXi amplifiers, allowing retailers to maximize their profitability with everyday customers and build great sounding audio systems. The business of great sound doesn’t have to be difficult, simplify it with VXi.

Marine S.O.S. – Because a Vessel is Different from a Vehicle:

The training team at JL Audio has developed a variation of their renowned School of Sound specific to marine audio. Kevin Ferry and Rob Haynes will get you prepared for the upcoming boating season with a refresher on the basics and provide insight to advanced system design, along with amplifier set up for marine audio applications.

Fischer added, “The Marine S.O.S. trainings are intended to support JL Audio’s growth in this category, including recent additions to the MediaMaster line of source units and an exciting new line of speakers, which will officially debut prior to the Boat Show in Miami, on February 13, 2019.”

