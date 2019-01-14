Directed Releases New DS4 T-Harness for Nissan and Infiniti Vehicles

VISTA, CA (01.15.2019) – Directed announced today further expansion of its DS4 t-harness line to enable easier installations for more Nissan and Infiniti vehicles. The THNIN6 covers a number of popular Nissan and Infiniti Smart Key models.“At Directed, our engineering and product development efforts are continually guided by feedback from our install bay tech partners,” said James Turner, Directed SVP of Product Management. “Our install partners have highlighted an increase in Nissan and Infiniti Smart Key vehicles in the bays, so we developed the THNIN6 to enable rapid and easy installs on these popular vehicles. We’re proud to say our industry-leading Nissan and Infiniti t-harness offerings have never been better.” The THNIN6 t-harness has broad coverage for Nissan and Infiniti Smart Key vehicles including 13-17 Altima, 16-17 Maxima, 15-17 Murano, 13-17 Pathfinder, 16-17 Titan, 13 Infiniti JX35, 14-18 Infiniti Q50, 17 Infiniti Q60 and 14-17 Infiniti QX60.
Directed t-harnesses use factory connectors for faster, seamless installations.
Visit www.directed.com/ds4 for more.
