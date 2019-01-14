Directed Releases New DS4 T-Harness for Nissan and Infiniti Vehicles

VISTA, CA (01.15.2019) – Directed announced today further expansion of its DS4 t-harness line to enable easier installations for more Nissan and Infiniti vehicles. The THNIN6 covers a number of popular Nissan and Infiniti Smart Key models.

Directed t-harnesses use factory connectors for faster, seamless installations.

Visit www.directed.com/ds4 for more.

