Namsung America Intros 3 New In-Vehicle Multimedia Receivers

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.14.2019) – Namsung America has announced the introduction of two new Jensen-branded in-vehicle multimedia receivers and one digital media receiver. The key features include Apple CarPlay technology, Android Auto, Qi wireless charging, SiriusXM-Ready, and built-in Bluetooth technology with ID3 tag. Two receivers will be available in April, and one in February. All three receivers will be on display during the 2019 International CES in Westgate Suite #2809, January 8-11, 2019.



Three new models in the 2019 digital media lineup include one 2 DIN multimedia receiver: CAR689 (MSRP: $279.99); one 2 DIN digital media receiver: CMR2629 (MSRP: $99.99); one 1 DIN digital media receiver: MPQ914 (MSRP: $89.99).

The 2 DIN multimedia receiver (CAR689) features a 6.8” LCD, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and SiriusXM-Ready alongside three 4V RCA preamp outputs (front/rear/sub), a backup camera input, and a RDS tuner.

Apple CarPlay is a smart interface for iPhone, which allows the driver to voice-control (via Siri) music, navigation, phone and messaging apps, thus significantly reducing driver distraction. CarPlay launches immediately upon connecting an iPhone to the receiver via USB; the familiar app icons will appear on the receiver’s touchscreen, including the home button to activate Siri voice control. This consistent, familiar interface makes the iPhone integration truly seamless. The user can navigate and control the phone apps through the receiver’s touch screen or using Siri.

Android Auto is a smart interface for Android devices, which lets the driver control music, navigation, phone and messaging apps verbally via the built-in Google Assistant. The Android Auto interface launches once a compatible Android phone is connected via USB. The user can then navigate supported phone apps through the touchscreen, or verbally command the Google Assistant by either saying “OK Google” or tapping the onscreen microphone button followed by a command.

SiriusXM-Ready — The SiriusXM Connect SXV300 universal tuner can be plugged directly into the receiver (sold separately, subscription required). Customers can contact SiriusXM to take advantage of the “Never Miss a Beat” offer, which gives them the first three months of SiriusXM’s “All Access” subscription. (For offer details visit getsiriusxm.com/offers/3monthsfree) The “All Access” package is SiriusXM’s most extensive offering and includes a wide variety of commercial-free music, plus live sports, world class talk programming, comedy and more. All-Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM programming outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and online at siriusxm.com.

The digital media receiver (MPQ914) features 10W Qi wireless charging for compatible phones. The receiver’s motorized retractable wireless charging tray is designed conveniently to hold a Qi enabled phone in place while charging, preventing it from incurring falls or slips. When the car is parked the receiver will recognize if a phone is still on the charging pad and remain open instead of retracing. The receiver will stop charging once the device is fully charged.

This receiver also features support for the iPlug Smart Remote app, which allows an Android or Apple smartphone connected to the receiver via Bluetooth to control mode, station, song, volume, and settings without needing to be in the receiver’s line of sight.

All three receivers feature Built-in Bluetooth technology for hands-free calling (HFP), music streaming & player control (A2DP & AVRCP). Users are able to answer a call, redial, or manage call waiting directly from the receiver. Audio streaming allows basic controls from the receiver’s screen, including play/pause, back/forward, and volume up/down. One model (CAR689) also features Bluetooth phonebook support (PBAP) and an external microphone for better voice intelligibility.

Two receivers (CMR2629, MPRQ914) feature front panel USB and 3.5 mm aux inputs along with 2 pair of RCA preamp outputs (F/R). The CMR2629 also includes microSD card and rear camera inputs.

Visit www.jensenmobile.com for more.

