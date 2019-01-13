Fortin Announces Remote Start Solutions for Ram and Wrangler

MONTREAL, CANADA (01.14.2019) – Fortin has announced an immobilizer bypass, data interface, remote start and alarm solution for RAM 2019 and JEEP WRANGLER 2018 vehicles.

The solution uses Fortin EVO-ONE or EVO-ALL platforms to offer a secure cost effective remote start solution including multiple convenience and comfort features control (heated mirrors, rear defrost, much more) and the REMOTE START FROM THE OEM REMOTE function (3X LOCK or LOCK UNLOCK LOCK start). RF Kits and compatible smartphone/telematic devices can also be connected directly to the EVO-ALL and EVO-ONE modules to extend the operating range if desired.

The EVO-ONE is an all-in-one immobilizer bypass, data interface, digital high-current remote starter & security system. The EVO-ALL platform also covers immobilizer bypass, data interface, low-current remote starter and CAN alarm system for the same RAM & WRANGLER coverage. No key is required for both platform installations.

Fortin Electronic Systems is a world leading developer and manufacturer of integrated consumer solutions for vehicle control and connectivity.

Visit Fortin.ca to discover more remote starter, immobilizer bypass and security system solutions.

