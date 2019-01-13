LAS VEGAS, NV (01.14.2019) – CES 2019 is in the books. Attendance was reported to be 180,000+, from 155 countries, to see the latest from 4,500 exhibitors.

A huge hats off to all members of the 12volt industry who made the trip to Las Vegas. Exhibitors, and their staff members, busted their butts to get everything set in CES booths and for meetings off the show floor. Attendees-that included 12volt retailers, reps and distributor staffers-walked miles to make appointments and see the latest products. Leaving the North Hall and LVCC to make an appointment in the WestGate Hotel or the Hard Rock was a journey.

12volt exhibitors definitely showcased their product lineups very well. Hot vehicles and UTV’s in booths, plus eye catching graphics, created excitement across the North Hall and at off site hotels. An occasional blast lasting a few seconds reminded everyone music is at the core of the 12volt industry.

The 12volt Central Studios was Mobile in Vegas. Seeing so many friends in the aisles and booths was terrific. Personally spending time with staff members in many booths was energizing. Kicker, PowerBass, DB Research, Memphis Audio, AudioControl, CRUX, Bazooka, Audio Legion, Alpine, SiriusXM, Kenwood, JVC, Cadence, Audiopipe, DS18, SSVWorks, Rydeen, American Bass, Orion, BOYO, Cerwin Vega, Diamond Audio, Q Power, Metra, Sony, Mito, Silencer, Jensen, Dual, JBL, Directed, Alcohol Detection Systems, AAMP, Boss, MTX and Massive Audio all shared time with the 12volt News.

Being in Vegas for booth setup on Sunday and meetings on Monday was a great lead in for 3 days on the show floor.

The big question is… Now What?! How does the 12volt industry get consumers into brick and mortar stores to experience, and purchase, the exciting new products introduced at CES 2019?

On this end, the 12volt News will continue to showcase positives across the 12volt industry and spotlight companies and individuals working to drive the industry forward.

Now celebrating 50 years, we will continue to be a voice for the 12volt industry.

On Instagram, see #12vnn_ces2019 for more than 50 posts from CES 2019 with many more in the coming days and weeks.

