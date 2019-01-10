Dual Electronics Introduces New In-Vehicle Headunit

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.11.2019) – Dual Electronics Corporation has announced the introduction of the new DM529BT in-vehicle headunit. This receiver’s key features include a large 6.2” touchscreen LCD, built-in Bluetooth technology, FLAC file playback, and a back-up camera input. The receiver will be available in February and will be on display during the 2019 International CES in Westgate Suite #2809, January 8-11, 2019.The DM529BT (MSRP: $89.99) features a large colorful 6.2” touchscreen for easy menu navigation and improved backup camera visibility using the RCA backup camera input (camera sold separately), microSD and USB inputs allow for playback of high resolution FLAC files in addition to MP3s, while a front panel 3.5mm aux input provides audio playback from media devices. The USB input features 1A charging. Additionally the receiver includes Built-in Bluetooth technology for hands-free calling (HFP), audio streaming and player control (A2DP & AVRCP). Users are able to answer a call, redial or manage call waiting directly from the receiver. Audio streaming allows basic controls from the receiver’s screen, including play/pause, back/forward, and volume up/down.
