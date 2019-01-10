Dual Electronics Introduces New In-Vehicle Headunit

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.11.2019) – Dual Electronics Corporation has announced the introduction of the new DM529BT in-vehicle headunit. This receiver’s key features include a large 6.2” touchscreen LCD, built-in Bluetooth technology, FLAC file playback, and a back-up camera input. The receiver will be available in February and will be on display during the 2019 International CES in Westgate Suite #2809, January 8-11, 2019.

Available in February, MSRP: $89.99

Visit dualav.com for more.

