Directed Demonstrates Smartphone-as-a-Key Technology

VISTA, CA (01.11.2019) – Directed announced that it is demonstrating next-generation technology that enables practically any vehicle to be controlled with a Smartphone instead of a key. The concept builds on Directed’s heritage of innovation in the remote start and connected car space.
Kyle Bylander, Directed Technical Service Superviser with Smartphone in hand, drove the Audi to Las Vegas from Directed HQ in Vista for demos at CES.
“We’re excited to demonstrate our Directed Smartphone-as-a-Key (SaaK) technology at CES,” said Geoff Weathersby, VP Connected Car at Directed. “We’ve been driving evolution in the connected car space for ten years. SaaK combines our state-of-the-art connected car knowledge with our comprehensive remote start database to offer a breakthrough experience to our customers. SaaK technology will enable more efficient vehicle use by families, ride-sharing companies and anyone needing to operate a car without a key. SaaK is yet another example of Directed’s commitment to innovation in connected car technology.”
Directed is demonstrating its SaaK technology at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas by appointment only to its dealers.
