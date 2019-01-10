Axxess Expands its DSP Product Line with the New AX-DSP-X Series

HOLLY HILL, FL (01.11.2019) – Axxess Integrate by Metra Electronics is introducing its next generation of DSP products at CES 2019, improving upon the original AX-DSP product line. The new AX-DSP-X Series has 10 individually assigned output channels and an option to password protect settings via the Axxess DSP app for phones and tablets. This digital signal processor with chime control and digital amplifier turn-on capability has all of the other features of the original patented AX-DSP (which has a 6 channel output without password protection settings). It is also available in a water resistant model, the AX-DSPX-WR, designed for marine and powersports applications.

Retain Features with a Built-in Interface: Utilizing Axxess’s data interface technology, the AX-DSP-X goes beyond what a traditional DSP can do and retains many of the features commonly lost when upgrading a sound system. Voice prompts, parking sensor chimes and other factory chimes are retained with adjustable volume control that many traditional DSPs cannot offer. This is a cost-effective solution for customers who want to retain their factory radio and improve their vehicle sound quality, while still retaining systems like SYNC or OnStar.

Vehicle-Specific Plug-n-Play Packages for GM, Mercedes, Hyundai/Kia and Harley-Davidson

For faster installation, vehicle-specific harnessing and other accessories will be included in new AX-DSPX Series packages, retaining the ability to work with MOST50, MOST25 and SPDIF amplified systems. For Harley-Davidson, the water-resistant AX-DSPX-WR with a water-resistant plug-n-play harness is included. For all of these vehicle packages, the amplifier, if equipped, does not need to be retained.

AX-DSPX-MOST1

Designed for select GM 2014-up* vehicles with MOST50 digitally amplified systems

AX-DSPX-MOST25

Designed for select Mercedes 2012-2017 vehicles with MOST25 amplified systems

AX-DSPX-HYKIA2

Designed for select Hyundai/Kia 2010-up* vehicles with SPDIF digitally amplified systems

AX-DSPX-HYKIA4

Designed for select Hyundai/Kia 2017-up* vehicles with SPDIF digitally amplified systems

AX-DSPX-HD1-WR

Designed for select Harley-Davidson 1998-2013 motorcycles

Includes water-resistant case and harnessing

AX-DSPX-HD2-WR

Designed for select Harley-Davidson 2014-up* motorcycles

Includes water-resistant case and harnessing

*See the AX-DSP-X application chart at AxxessInterfaces.com for up-to-date, vehicle specific information.

All of the new products will be on display at CES in the Metra Electronics booth 5211 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 8-11, 2019. New Axxess products can also be seen online at AxxessInterfaces.com starting January 8.

