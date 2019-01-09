Massive Audio Inc. Looking for Sales Reps

Massive Audio Inc., a 12 Volt and personal audio manufacturer, is celebrating its 20th year anniversary at the 2019 CES.

Massive is looking for ambitious sales representatives for their open markets as well as remote sales associates to help increase B2B business. Enjoy high commissions and a fun atmosphere for an electronics company that stays on the cutting edge of 12-Volt audio and unique pop culture licensed electronics. Make an appointment with us today for CES 2019!

We will be at Booth# 5027 in the North Hall of the Convention Center and will have on display our 2019 line of Massive and Fametek branded products. Contact us for more information at 323-262-2262 or via email: jlarsson@massiveaudio.com

Don’t Follow The Herd; Be Heard with Massive Audio!

