Elettromedia Hires Modern Media Geeks

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.10.2019) – During Elettromedia’s annual CES manufacturers rep meeting – Elettromedia announced their partnership with Modern Media Geeks. It is no secret that consumers as well as retailers spend endless amounts of time each day on Social Media. That makes it the perfect platform to communicate with them on a regular basis.

“Communication is King. Hiring Modern Media Geeks will not only help us to effectively educate and promote our products to end users, but also allow us to support our retailers by doing the same. The added benefit is Jon Dewar and his team will also be creating content for each of them to use and share on their own social platforms,” said, Steve Bolden. “We are confident this will help, and are looking forward to start bridging the gap between social media and tangible growth.”

Elettromedia has a strong growth plan for 2019 with several programs and a marketing support system to match. Each month, quarter and season brings opportunities. Steering awareness via social media is going to be a welcome addition to efforts.

“We couldn’t be more excited and are beyond humbled to be teaming up with Elettromedia,” said Jon Dewar, Founder of Modern Media Geeks. “Steve & Phil Bolden have welcomed us with open arms and have made it clear they are dedicated to this project. With our strong 12 volt background, our team completely understands their mission and are certain we can help them establish a stronger digital footprint.”

Hertz / Audison can be found in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Suite 573 in the East Tower Tuesday 10am-6pm and Wednesday-Thursday 9am-6pm and Friday 9 am – 4 pm.

Visit elettromedia-usa.com and modernmediageeks.com for more.

