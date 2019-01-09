Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. and Petty’s Garage Debut Dodge Challenger Demo Car

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.10.2019) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. has unveiled a 2018 Dodge Challenger demo car at the 2019 International CES, which is open now through Jan. 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. The Challenger was supplied through a partnership with Petty’s Garage of Level Cross, North Carolina.

Petty’s Garage is a high-performance speed shop owned by Richard Petty, the legendary “King of NASCAR.” The Challenger is outfitted with the Petty’s Garage PG2 performance package which includes powertrain upgrades like an Edelbrock TVS 2650 supercharger, Mopar cold air intake and a Magnaflow cat-back exhaust. Other custom features include wheels, tires, paint and badging all curated for the Challenger by Petty’s Garage.

Alpine’s R-Series Sound System

A car with the muscle and attitude of the Challenger commands an equally bold sound system, and the aftermarket Alpine R-Series products deliver. The R-Series speakers and amplifiers are new for 2019 and are designed to be played loud, a seamless fit for the power of the Challenger. A pair of R-S69C.2 6×9-inch Component Speakers are installed in the front doors, with R-S65.2 6.5-inch Coaxial Speakers in the rear. The R-W12D4 12-inch Dual 4-ohm Subwoofer in the trunk provides massive bass impact. Powering the system are an R-A75M Mono Amplifier and two R-A60F 4-channel Amplifiers. The system boasts an impressive 1,550-watts.

The sound system is controlled by the new iLX-F259 Alpine Halo9 9-inch Audio/Video receiver, installed in a custom application in the dash. The iLX-F259 has a flat monitor that “hovers” over the dashboard and its mech-less design features AM/FM, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth wireless technology with audio streaming. The Challenger not only plays loud but is sonically tuned to match the car’s cabin thanks to the PXE-0850S Digital Sound Processor. The processor can wirelessly tune the Challenger via a smartphone and the matching, free “PXE-0850S” sound tuning app. Details like time correction and high/low pass crossovers can be adjusted specifically to match the driver’s musical choices and sound preferences.

The Alpine sound system was installed in the Challenger by Define Concepts of Orange, California. The Challenger will be used by Petty’s Garage at events throughout 2019.

Alpine is a registered trademark of Alpine Electronics, Inc. Dodge and Mopar are registered trademarks of FCA US LLC. CarPlay is a trademark of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android Auto is a trademark of Google Inc. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Alpine Electronics, Inc. is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners. Product information is based upon current information at the time of press but cannot be guaranteed. All designs, features, specifications and delivery dates are subject to change without notice.

Visit alpine-usa.com and pettys-garage.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

