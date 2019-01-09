Action from the CES 2019 Show Floor

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.09.2019) – Day 2 of CES 2019, Wednesday January 9th is in the books. The 12volt Central Studios is Mobile in Vegas! On Instagram, check out #12vnn_ces2019 to see over 30 posts from the show floor with many more to be posted before the curtain drops on CES 2019.

So far, the 12volt Central Studios has spent time with over 3 dozen exhibitors and many, many friends as we celebrate 50 years in the 12volt industry. Already, we have spent time in the booths of Kicker, PowerBass, DB Research CRUX, AudioControl, Memphis Audio, MTX, Bazooka, Audio Legion, Alpine, VOXX, SiriusXM, Kenwood, JVC, Cadence, AudioPipe, DS18, SSVWorks, Rydeen, American Bass, Orion, BOYO, Cerwin Vega, Q Power, Metra, Sony, MITO, Silencer and Massive Audio.

Tomorrow, Day 3, the 12volt Central Studios’ camera will be at the Hard Rock to see Directed and Harman/JBL. Back in the North Hall, we will catch up with Earthquake and Concept plus finalize 2019 promo plans with several brands. Let’s have some fun 12volt Industry!

Browse hashtag #12vnn_ces2019 to see our latest updates from the 2019 CES show floor!

Share this:



Tweet

