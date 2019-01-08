KICKER Lowers Pricing on Top Subwoofer and Loaded Enclosure Lines

STILLWATER, OK (01.09.2019) – KICKER is announcing an immediate price reduction on some of its most notable bass products. The world’s best-selling subwoofer brand is lowering prices on iconic models like the patented square L7 and L7S and their respective loaded enclosures, all in an effort to stimulate sales overall and provide consumers the enjoyment of KICKER’s high-performance bass products.

“We are rolling back prices on our top subwoofer and sub enclosure lines. We are lowering prices on our (Q-Class) L7 and CompQ subs, as well as our L7S, L7R and CompVX. These subwoofers feature some of the most advanced bass technologies in the industry and represent the cornerstones of the KICKER product line. We’re proud to be able to make these more available to our dealers and music lovers around the world.” -Steve Irby, president and founder of Stillwater Designs, the maker of KICKER products

The price reductions also include L7 and L7S Loaded Enclosures. Reductions range from 15 to a sizable 40 percent in all sizes, at an average of 30 percent overall. For example, the 12-inch L7S Subwoofer (model no. 44L7S12, 2 or 4 Ohm dual voice coil, 750 watts RMS) now features an MSRP of $299.95, compared to an MSRP of $449.95 a year ago. That’s a savings of $150.

Stillwater Designs has long been aware that increasing prices can always have a negative impact on KICKER authorized dealers, distributors and consumers, and is very sensitive to this important issue. In November and December with news of rising tariffs on electronics, the company worked to formulate the best plan going forward to ease the burden of these changes on our dealers and their customers. SD will continue to work very hard to keep inventory stock on hand to cover current KICKER sales promotions and dealer incentives.

