JVC Mobile Entertainment Debuts Duo of Wirelessly Connected Receivers

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.09.2019) – JVC Mobile Entertainment introduced a pair of premium multimedia receivers that provide enhanced convenience for drivers who live on their smartphones. The new KW-V950BW (MSRP $699.95) and sans-DVD KW-M855BW (MSRP $599.95) are the first models from JVC to offer wired and wireless access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apple CarPlay is a software platform built into the JVC receiver that connects to the matching app on the iPhone, allowing the user to experience familiar music, messaging, navigation and communication apps from the receiver’s display. Drivers and passengers can also use Siri through the receiver to get directions, select content and more. Android Auto works with compatible Android-powered smartphones for touch-screen access as well as voice-activated control using the Google Assistant.

Previously, CarPlay and Android Auto were only accessible with a direct cable connection between the smartphone and receiver. Now, the driver can leave his or her phone on their person and still enjoy their content on a larger, safer interface.

The two models replace last year’s flagships, the KW-V940BW and KW-M845BW and build upon their features with additional driver safety and convenience capability. Android-powered smartphones equipped with Miracast can now wirelessly duplicate the smartphone screen on the JVC receiver display. Accessible only while parked with the parking brake engaged, the new wireless mirroring feature lets occupants enjoy video content from the phone on the receiver’s 6.8-inch screen, and select phones also enable touch control of apps and features through the receiver.

Also new is an advanced display format that lets the user choose which information can be seen on the receiver screen. Swiping the display selects between clock, photos, content album art, vehicle performance data (optional iDatalink interface required) and more. Users can also select a static colored background or “live” wallpaper from 10 built-in color and design options or personalize further with a custom color or image.

The number of inputs to connect cameras has grown from two to three in 2019. Professional installers can configure the cameras to monitor blind spots or see front and rear views to aid in parking and maneuvering. In addition, the low-level signal voltage has been increased to five volts to provide more headroom for add-on amplifiers.

Both models maintain popular features from their previous versions, including dual-phone pairing, SiriusXM Satellite Radio compatibility (SiriusXM Connect SXV300 satellite radio tuner required; sold separately), High-Resolution audio playback, built-in digital signal processing and more. For more information on JVC Mobile Entertainment, visit mobile.jvc.com.

