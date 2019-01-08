AudioControl Mobile Audio Appoints Trent Partners and Associates as Independent Sales Reps for New York and New England

SEATTLE, WA (01.09.2019) – AudioControl has appointed Trent Partners & Associates (TPA) as their independent sales representation for mobile audio products in the New York and New England regions effective immediately.

Based in Rockville Center, NY and founded over 30 years ago, TPA covers the New York/New England region with a team of seven sales reps on the road. TPA represents an array of significant 12-volt manufacturers throughout the region and has established relationships with car audio sales and installation specialists that bring great sound to consumers.

“Recent trends have pointed to an increased demand for DSP-based amplifiers and processors as well as OEM integration solutions in the premium 12-volt aftermarket segment,” stated Rep Principal Matthew Gonzalez. “Our relationships with specialist dealer/installers throughout the region is perfectly aligned with AudioControl’s position as the strongest DSP brand in aftermarket car audio.”

“TPA has a proven track record of success in the vital New York and New England regions, and their team has the capability to give AudioControl increased visibility with top dealers,” stated Chris Bennett, National Sales Director of Mobile Audio. “AudioControl’s amplifiers, processors and new DM-RTA are the type of innovative solutions that give 12-volt specialists an edge verses competitors and the capability to deliver the finest OEM upgrade solutions to their customers who demand the very best.”

Visit audiocontrol.com and trentpartners.com for more.

