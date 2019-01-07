Phoenix Gold Announces the Launch of MX Series at CES 2019

CLEARWATER, FL (01.08.2018) – Phoenix Gold introduced at CES 2019, the series everyone has been asking for, MX. A sub-compact series of amplifiers, subwoofers and speakers engineered for vehicles where space is at a premium, like trucks, jeeps and sports cars. The MX series of amplifiers proves that amazing things can come in small packages. Designed to fit, without compromising power and sound quality. These full-featured Class D amplifiers are available in 3 configurations (monoblock, 4-channel, and 5-channel) ranging from 600-800 watts each, to address any system requirements and power needs. Power is achieved with robust unregulated power supplies, ensuring you have the ability to have dynamic power on-demand, while still giving you the sound quality you expect from Phoenix Gold.

Available now from Authorized Phoenix Gold dealers, the hot MX lineup includes:

• MX 800.5 5CH – 70w x4 + 300×1 @ 4Ohm, 100w x4 + 400×1 @ 2Ohm

• MX 600.4 4CH – 100w x4 @ 4Ohm, 150w x4 @ 2Ohm

• MX 800.1 1CH – 350w x1 @ 4Ohm, 520w x1 @ 2Ohm, 800w x1 @ 1Ohm

Features:

• Class-D Topology

• Small Footprint Chassis Design

• Robust Unregulated Power Supplies

• Remote Bass Controller Included

• Audio Precision® Quality Control Verification

• Balanced/Unbalanced Inputs

• Direct Insert Power and Speaker Terminals

Also within the MX series is Phoenix Gold’s new slim mount subwoofers that are designed to deliver even deeper, more accurate bass in tight environments. Perfect for installations where depth is limited, and a small enclosure is needed. Emphasizing reliability and style, these subwoofers are ideal for nearly any system or budget. These subwoofers are engineered strong to withstand those with a zealous use of the volume knob and keep the music going. Each model contains glass fiber-reinforced cones, high temperature OFC copper voice coils with Torriform Voice Coil and KlaraForm Vented Kapton Former Technology, oversized motor structures and rugged woven tinsel leads for maximum reliability. Phoeniroll Surround Technology promotes linear motion within the 22mm of peak-to-peak excursion. While performance is great in a small enclosure, if depth is the only hurdle, a larger but shallow box will squeeze even more performance out of these outstanding woofers.

Available now from Authorized Phoenix Gold dealers, the MX Slim woofer lineup includes:

• MX12D4 12” with Dual 4Ohm Voice Coils

• MX12D2 12” with Dual 2Ohm Voice Coils

• MX10D4 10” with Dual 4Ohm Voice Coils

• MX10D2 10” with Dual 2Ohm Voice Coils

Features:

• 11mm of Linear Excursion

• Dual 2 Ohm or 4 Ohm Voice Coil models

• 12” or 10” versions

• High Excursion CAE/CAD Motor Design

• KlaraForm Vented Kapton Former technology reduces distortion by reducing heat and resistance

• Glass Fiber Reinforced Cone for Increased Low End

• Phoeniroll Surround Technology promotes linear motion

• Torriform Voice Coil Technology: Effectively dissipates heat and minimizes distortion

• Nickel Plated 12 Gauge Speaker Terminal

• Optimized for Sealed Enclosures

• Powder Coated Anti-Resonant Steel Basket

The release of the MX Series of Full Range Speakers feature a Dual Concentric Coaxial Design which allows the sound of each driver to emanate from a single point, eliminating frequency interference and phase issues. Corona Lens allows For better off axis listening by producing a uniform and articulate sound field in all directions, resulting in correct phase and improved time alignment. These Features are combined to create an engrossing listening experience with detail, impact and tonality unrivaled from any other speakers in or even double MX’s price point. Created in the 3 most popular sizes, 6.5, 6×9 and 5×7; the MX drivers will be an easy drop in replacement and excellent increase in performance and sound quality.

Key Features:

• Dual Concentric Coaxial Design

• Shallow Mount, Stamped Steel Basket

• Corona Port 25mm Silk Dome Tweeter (19mm on MX57CX)

• Polypropylene Carbon Impregnated Cone

• High Strength Y30 Ferrite Motor Structure

• Precision Integrated Crossover

• Phoeniroll Surround Technology

• High Temperature Torriform Voice Coil

Contact your AAMP rep now to schedule an appointment to see the latest, grab a bite, and enjoy the open bar at CES 2019, Westgate Hotel, Suite 2998, Gold Coast.

Visit phoenixgold.com for more.

