Namsung America Introduces 2 New In-Vehicle Receivers with Amazon Alexa Built-In

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.08.2018) – Namsung America announced today the introduction of two new Jensen-branded in-vehicle head units with Amazon Alexa built-in. One multimedia receiver (ALX2) features a fully embedded experience based on the Alexa Auto SDK, and one digital media receiver (ALX101) enables customers to access Alexa by pairing their smartphone and opening the Alexa App. In both cases, customers can enjoy hands-free access to Alexa through far-field microphones built into the in-vehicle head unit. Additional features include SiriusXM-Ready and built-in Bluetooth technology with ID3 tag. Both receivers will be available in April and on display during the 2019 International CES in Westgate Suite #2809, January 8-11, 2019.

The ALX2 multimedia receiver (MSRP: $249.99) is 2 DIN with a 6.8” capacitive touchscreen; the ALX101 digital media receiver (MSRP: $119.99) is 1 DIN with a 13 character LCD.

The ALX2 was built using the Alexa Auto SDK, producing a fully embedded solution that allows customers to play music, get directions, place calls, and more – all while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Voice-controlled navigation with the included antenna allows the driver to not only search for destinations but also to verbally choose a specific destination from the list and initiate driving directions. In addition to standard in-car functions like media and navigation, customers can enjoy many of the standard Alexa features and capabilities, including smart home controls and access to tens of thousands of Alexa Skills .

The ALX101 digital media receiver was built using the Alexa Mobile Accessory Kit (AMA), enabling customers to interact with Alexa by pairing their smartphone via Bluetooth and linking the Alexa App. Once connected, drivers can ask Alexa to check the weather, read the news, play music, control smart home devices, and more. Additionally the receiver includes two far-field microphones, three preamp outputs, a two-line 13-character LCD, and front panel USB input with FLAC playback.

Both receivers feature Built-in Bluetooth technology for hands-free calling (HFP), music streaming & player control (A2DP & AVRCP) with ID3 tags. Users are able to answer a call, redial, or manage call waiting directly from the receiver. Audio streaming allows basic controls from the receiver’s screen, including play/pause, back/forward, and volume up/down. One model (ALX2) also features Bluetooth phonebook support (PBAP) and multiple user presets allowing multiple devices to answer calls and play music.

