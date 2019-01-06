MECA Rule Books 2019

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (01.07.2019) – MECA, the Mobile Electronics Competition Association, Inc., has posted the SQL and SPL Rule Books for 2019. At 40+ pages combined, these Rule Books represent the heart and soul of the MECA contests, with 59 classes offered, and World and State titles up for grabs for each class. The SPL Rule Book contains rules for Sound Pressure (inside the vehicle) and Park & Pound (6′ from the passenger side outside the vehicle) and the corresponding MECA Kids classes for these Divisions. There are 20+ edits for clarifications and the only Division change is the increase in allowed power in the 2 Trunk classes.

The SQL Rule Book contains rules for Sound Quality, Install, RTA Freq-Out, Show & Shine, and Ride the Light contests, with corresponding MECA Kids classes. The introduction of MECA 4X SQL events is the big news, with 9 events planned for the USA Sound Quality League competitors. Arc Audio is the Title Sponsor for all 4X SQL events. All competitors receive 15 points for competing at a 4X event, and the Top 5 in each class receive bonus 4X points for their outstanding SQL systems’ performance in the lanes. The full schedule for 4X SQL events will be posted on the Event Schedule at mecaevents.com by January 15th.

Now in it’s 21st season, MECA forecasts 160+ USA events, and 40+ International events with franchisees China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Trinidad/Tobago. 2200+ enthusiasts and professionals competed in MECA events in 2018, around the world.

Click the links below to view the Rule Books as PDFs: Sound Quality League

www.mecacaraudio.com/2019SQLRuleBook.pdf Sound Pressure League

www.mecacaraudio.com/2019SPLRuleBook.pdf

Visit mecacaraudio.com for more info.

