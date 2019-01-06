All Rushing to Get Set for CES 2019

– The final push to CES 2019 is underway across Las Vegas as thousands of exhibitors ready their booths. The Las Vegas Convention Center, hotel ballrooms and meeting rooms across the city plus rental residences are coming together for attendees to see the latest technology and products.

CES 2019 runs from January 8th thru 11th. 4,500 exhibitors are set to fill venues across Vegas with attendance projected to be 180,000+. Over 6,500 members of the media are expected and attendees from over 155 countries will see the latest consumer electronics products.

Crazy weather in the northeast, the Government shutdown and TSA may create travel delays, thus making the trip to Las Vegas a challenge for some. New, heightened security at CES 2019 will also be a factor for all attending CES 2019.

On the 12volt side over 50 exhibitors will showcase their latest products in the North Hall. Adjacent hotels will house dozens more. Advanced driver assistance products will be high on the list for many attendees to check out. In-vehicle connectivity, backup camera systems and lighting will add to the list of car audio products featured by exhibitors. Marine and PowerSports offerings will attract a lot of attention from industry members.

The 12volt News is one site and will make multiple social media posts each day of CES 2019. The 12volt Central Studios is “Mobile in Vegas” and will create posts showing show setup, floor highlights, industry members and new products.

