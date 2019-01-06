Featured

All Rushing to Get Set for CES 2019

Posted on January 6, 2019 by
LAS VEGAS, NV (01.07.2019) – The final push to CES 2019 is underway across Las Vegas as thousands of exhibitors ready their booths. The Las Vegas Convention Center, hotel ballrooms and meeting rooms across the city plus rental residences are coming together for attendees to see the latest technology and products.

The Cadence booth will feature the Oncore and Logic Soundlab brands too. Can’t wait to see the Tesla that will be in the booth.

The DB Research Booth is packed and will be rockin’ in the North Hall. Check out the UTV and Denali Dually-Booth 3721.

CES 2019 runs from January 8th thru 11th. 4,500 exhibitors are set to fill venues across Vegas with attendance projected to be 180,000+. Over 6,500 members of the media are expected and attendees from over 155 countries will see the latest consumer electronics products.

There will be six vehicles in MTX’s North Hall booth including loaded UTV’s and marine rigs.

PowerBass will show the company’s latest Mobile, PowerSports and Marine products in booth 3525.

Crazy weather in the northeast, the Government shutdown and TSA may create travel delays, thus making the trip to Las Vegas a challenge for some. New, heightened security at CES 2019 will also be a factor for all attending CES 2019.

A Seabreacher, semi submersible diving machine with Kicker speakers aboard, is featured in Kicker’s North Hall booth. Kicker is introducing new Tower Marine Speakers at CES.

Snapped this image of Seth Halstead in the Kenwood booth 4602 with this great Plymouth Cuda. This is something all should see in the Kenwood booth… North Hall.

On the 12volt side over 50 exhibitors will showcase their latest products in the North Hall. Adjacent hotels will house dozens more. Advanced driver assistance products will be high on the list for many attendees to check out. In-vehicle connectivity, backup camera systems and lighting will add to the list of car audio products featured by exhibitors. Marine and PowerSports offerings will attract a lot of attention from industry members.

The 12volt News is one site and will make multiple social media posts each day of CES 2019. The 12volt Central Studios is “Mobile in Vegas” and will create posts showing show setup, floor highlights, industry members and new products.

The Memphis Audio crew had a little delay but Nick and Blake have a plan to be ready when CES opens.

Browse hashtag #12vnn_ces2019 and follow @12voltnews for more.

