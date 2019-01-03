VAIS Technology Intros 2 SiriusXM-Ready Interfaces for Toyota Vehicles

ENGLEWOOD, CO (01.03.2019) – Looking to solve a need for Toyota owners that want to add SiriusXM to their factory radio, but do not want to add visible on dash components, VAIS Technology has released their first SiriusXM-Ready interfaces (SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner Kit sold separately, SiriusXM subscription required). Two SiriusXM-Ready models are available for select Toyota vehicles; the GSR-TY51 interfaces to most 2014-2018 Corolla, 4 Runner,86, Highlander, Prius, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra, Rav4 and CH-R vehicles and the GSR-TY52 interfaces with the 2018-19 Camry, and 2019 Corolla iM, Rav4 and CH-R vehicles.

The VAIS Technology SiriusXM-Ready solution plugs into the back of the factory radio and allows for full control of SiriusXM channels and features through the factory radio and steering wheel controls. Both models connect to the factory Toyota radio using locking “OEM” style connectors making the installation truly plug and play. Both models connect to the SiriusXM SXV300 Tuner. The interfaces additionally upgrade factory USB input to be a “High-Speed Charging port.”

Eugene Kaspin, VAIS Technology CEO, “We’ve gone through a complete hardware change to make the interfaces SiriusXM-Ready and made them easy for installers to install and have the best user experience for consumers to operate. We are very happy to be working with SiriusXM and looking forward to certifying solutions for other brands.”

The GSR-TY51 and GSR-TY52 are available at authorized VAIS Technology distributors and retailers at $319.00 MSRP.

Visit www.vaistech.com and www.siriusxm.com for more.

