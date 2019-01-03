Massive Audio to Intro More Than 24 New Products at CES

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.04.2019) – Massive Audio Inc. will be celebrating its 20th Birthday at the 2019 CES! Come celebrate with the company in Las Vegas, NV Jan 8-11 in Booth #5027 in the North Hall. Within the past 20 years, Massive Audio products have been known for performance and quality and have expanded to all corners of the planet.

Featured in their booth at the 2019 CES will be the advanced “Trident” Marine Series Speakers and Towers for boats, motorcycles and ATV’s which include several IP65 CTA2031 compliant models. The “T65S” & “T8S” 2-way 25mm & 34mm Titanium compression driven water proof paper drivers incorporate 1” Silver PEI dome tweeters with built-in horn flare for wide range dispersement and high powered Y35 Ferrite magnets. Finally light up your ride with RGB pulse lighting that offer a wide array of colors to illuminate your speakers for a warm setting.

The new 2019 “T65C” & “T8C” Marine Tower Coaxial Speakers are 360 degree rotatable with multiple LED color configurations let you set sail in style with their beautifully crafted carbon fiber textured design. These fully IP65 compliant water resistant speakers are perfect for boats, golf carts and ATV’s that feature 1” – 1-3/8” inch Titanium Drivers with waterproof paper cones, Polycarbonate Composite (PC) Surrounds, High Powered Y35 Ferrite Magnets, Carbon Fiber Textured Grills with 316 Metal Mesh, High Temp PC Baskets, Chromed Plated Back Badge with RGB Illumination, Poly Resin & Fiberglass Enclosures that have a 95dB sensitively ensuring that your sound travels wherever you go.

The 5 NEW “Primo” D Block amps (3 Mono & 2 Four Channel) are designed and built in Massive Audio’s own factory. The P1200.1, P2000.1, P3200.1, PX1200.4 & PX1900.4 are CTA2006 compliant and produce power “over” their printed rating. “Power at a Price that Plays”. All models have built in OEM Line converters that can take up to 10V in with Auto Turn On and 12V out.

Also, being shipped is their “BP-PS100” 100 Amp AC to DC power supply. Four BP- PS100 models can be wired together in series for up to 400V DC output.

Topping out the new mix of products for 2019 Massive will showcase it’s “FZ6” & “FC6” component speakers. The FZ6 & FC6 components use thick power coated baskets, high sensitivity Y30 magnets, paintable 2-piece metal grills and woven fiber coated paper cones with soft butyl rubber surrounds. The 1” high temperature KSV VC are surrounded by Nomex spiders, soft butyl rubber surrounds and soft 25mm silk dome tweeters.

There’s a lot more awaiting everyone in Las Vegas, NV Jan 8th-11 2019 at the Massive Audio booth #5027. Stop in a see “Watts Up!”

For more info, email sales@massiveaudio.com or visit massiveaudio.com

