AudioControl Brings Exciting New Mobile Audio Products Plus Corvette Stingray Demo Car to CES

SEATTLE, WA (01.04.2018) – AudioControl (audiocontrol.com) makers of innovative high-performance audio solutions for the residential, commercial and automotive markets is bringing excitement to CES North Hall, Booth 5017 with innovative new car audio products and a sleek 2019 Corvette demo vehicle. On display will be the groundbreaking DM-RTA, a precision audio calibration tool that enables installation technicians to provide their customers with the best possible sound quality tailored to their listening preferences. Booth 5017 attendees will also see the new Bluetooth Module, providing wireless connectivity and streaming to AudioControl’s D-6.1200 amplifier, DM-RTA and digital signal processors. AudioControl will be showcasing their full line of premium OEM upgrade solutions and offering an opportunity to experience a 2019 Corvette demo system that looks and sounds like nothing else on the planet.

High-Performance OEM Integration

From active line output converters to signal processors and amplifiers, AudioControl has long led the way in providing sophisticated solutions for OEM audio upgrades. OEM integration represents a vital opportunity for every mobile electronics specialist, and AudioControl solutions deliver superb sound for nearly any application and are easy to install. The 2019 Corvette demo vehicle features the legendary DM-810 processor along with AudioControl’s industry leading amplifiers that are sure to rock Booth 5017 throughout the show.

DM-RTA

The AudioControl DM-RTA is a sophisticated yet compact audio analyzer containing powerful analysis software designed to provide installers with the features of a fully functioning Oscilloscope, Voltage Meter, Real Time Audio Analyzer (RTA), SPL Meter and Polarity Checker. Because installers are often on-the-go and in cramped spaces when building a car audio system, the DM-RTA was designed to be light weight, compact and durable. Input/output options are staggering, including balanced XLR inputs, phono and RCA style unbalanced inputs as well as speaker level inputs designed to make OEM audio system interface a snap. Digital outputs include Optical, COAX and USB. The DM-RTA is powered by a 5-hour rechargeable battery so that it can be effortlessly deployed anywhere.

AC-BT24 Bluetooth Module

The brand new AudioControl AC-BT24 Bluetooth streamer/programmer has been designed to give installers intuitive, wireless control over AudioControl’s DM-Series processors, DM-RTA and D-6.1200 amplifier while also enabling users to stream high-quality music from their mobile devices.

2019 Corvette Demo Vehicle

The 2019 CES demo vehicle at North Hall, Booth 5017 will be a jaw-dropping 2019 Corvette Stingray crafted by Brian Garin of Infinite Auto Design in Bellflower, CA. The system features an AudioControl DM-810 processor that manages the OEM integration with the factory radio and provides DSP for system tuning. A front 3-way speaker system, rear fill speakers and dual 12-inch subwoofers are all powered by five AudioControl LC-Series amplifiers that provide outstanding control and detail through the full frequency bandwidth. The installation features an outstanding custom amplifier/subwoofer assembly.

Visit audiocontrol.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

