Cadence to Unveil New Products and New MAP Policy at CES

INDUSTRY, CA. (01.02..2018) – Cadence is pumped and ready for the CES Show with new products, programs and more.

Enrique Avalos, Sales and Marketing Manager, commented “We made great strides in 2018 with the Cadence brand with new dealers and distributors coming on board. We plan for 2019 to be even better as we unveil a strong new product lineup with over 30 new models which will include new Speakers and Components, new Momentum Series Subwoofers, new Soundbars and Marine Wake Towers, and a NEW MAP Policy Agreement to protect our dealers and distributors.”

“We are very excited to launch this new policy at CES and our dealers/distributors will see how this new MAP/IMAP policy is going to rejuvenate their support for the brand while increasing profitability and end user purchase satisfaction. This policy not only holds the dealer liable for its pricing to consumers but also holds the distributor liable for its dealers pricing, making this one of the most effective policies presented to not fight, but address the declining margin sales due to internet and cost cutting sales techniques.”

In addition to Cadence products, new products from Logic Soundlab will be on display along with the Oncore lineup in the North Hall-booth #3507.

Find out about new products, programs, specials and more by visiting Cadence at CES.

To set an appointment, call (626)465-3383 or email enrique@cadenceacoustics.com

Visit cadencesound.com for more.

