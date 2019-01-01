Audiofrog Adds Dedicated Sales and Marketing Management

SUN VALLEY, CA (01.02.2018) – Manuel “Manny” Rivera has officially joined Audiofrog, Inc. as of January 1, the company has announced. Manny got his start in aftermarket car audio at Music Systems in El Paso, TX in the late 80s and has been Audiofrog’s webmaster since the company’s founding.

In addition to Manny’s retail sales experience in the aftermarket category and his web marketing experience, he has been a professional DJ for more than 30 years, working private venues and local clubs. As a consummate student of human nature, Manny brings a fresh perspective to both customer and consumer engagement via social media, the rest of the internet and in person.

“As a behind the scenes contributor, I’ve watched the brand grow and have been impressed by the company’s relentless focus on technical contribution to the industry through truthful and straightforward help and advice,” said Rivera. “I think with some focus on engaging customers directly and through our network of independent sales reps, Audiofrog has a unique opportunity for growth.”

Rivera added, “As a professional DJ for more than 30 years, I have an affinity for professional audio category. I’m also looking forward to getting that category up and running in the US like it is in Asia.”

“I worked with Manny years ago at Music Systems in El Paso. Manny is a sales pro and I watched as he helped to dramatically upgrade the sales skills of all of the guys on the floor. I learned a lot from Manny, too.”

“Toward the end of my time in retail at Music Systems, I was the ‘installation manager’ and I was having some big difficulty getting the guys to do what was required. Manny pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey, let me give you a little piece of advice. It’s better to have people work with you than for you.’ That simple statement changed my life and it’s exactly the perspective that Manny brings to Audiofrog.” “Manny has big plans to better integrate our retail partners into our web presence. He’s the best salesperson I’ve ever known and I look forward to him providing our dealers the same straightforward and effective help in sales and marketing that I provide in the technical aspects of the category.” -Andy Wehmeyer

A multinational company founded in 2013 and based in the greater Los Angeles area and in Singapore, Audiofrog designs and markets high-performance aftermarket car and professional audio products and solutions for audio enthusiasts and music lovers worldwide. The company and its team are committed to providing the industry’s most helpful customer support to ensure that everyone with an Audiofrog system is a happy listener. Audio isn’t always friendly. At Audiofrog, we think it should be.

For more information, contact Andy Wehmeyer at andy@audiofrogusa.com or Manny Rivera at manny@audiofrogusa.com. Also, check out www.audiofrog.com and opt-in for updates.

