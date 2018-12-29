Endless Possibilities Auto Wins The 4th 12volt Spin-To-Win

SHREVEPORT LA (12.29.18) On Friday morning, December 28th at 10AM, the 12volt Spin-To-Win Wheel rolled for the fourth time. The Spin-To-Win wheel featured prizes from 14 top 12volt brands.

Endless Possibilities Auto, Aurora IL, was the lucky 12volt retailer winning the 4th 12volt Spin-To-Win. A SiriusXM SXV300 Tuner is on the way to Ceasar Marungo.

The 4th 12volt Spin-To-Win landed on the SiriusXM space on the wheel. The The Endless Possibilities slip was drawn from the jar and the SiriusXM SXV300 will be sent from Mid-State Distributing’s Omaha NE warehouse directly to Endless Possibilities in Aurora. Mid-State’s National Sales Manager Tom Kolar was excited to hear Endless Possibilities Auto was the winner.

The SiriusXM tuner will enhance a listener’s experience with a SiriusXM ready in-dash receiver.

The winning slips from the first four 12volt Spin-To-Win are Stereo & Video Center, The Outlaw Garage, Exotic Sounds and Endless Possibilities Auto.

Ceasar Marungo, the man behind Endless Possibilities Auto, was surprised and very happy to hear the news. “Wow, what did I win? A SiriusXM tuner….that’s great! I follow you on Instagram and see your posts often…thank’s Mike”.

Spinning out a new winner each week, the 12Volt Spin-To-Win Wheel is designed to bring some fun to the industry. 12volt retailers can win cool prizes and top brands receive visibility across the marketplace.

Prizes on the wheel included – a Wet Sounds 420 BT EQ, JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a Directed DS4 Backpack with T-Shirt and beanie inside, a pair of Memphis M-BUDAir bluetooth wireless earbuds, a SiriusXM SXV300 vehicle tuner, CRUX CCH-01S, Kicker CushBT smart headphones, dB Drive 8” preloaded enclosure, RaceSport 164’ LED strip lighting reel, AIS add-on CD Player, Earthquake Mini D 1000.4 amplifier, Quantum Audio powersports amp/speaker combo and PowerBass BT100 portable Bluetooth speaker.

Also in spaces on the 12volt Spin-To-Wheel is a $100. gift card and a 12volt News special web feature for the winning 12volt retailer.

Stereo & Video Center, Tyler TX, was the winner of the first 12volt Spin-To-Win and received the CRUX spare tire mount backup camera system. James Halter stated to 12volt News “This CRUX backup camera system for the Jeep Wrangler is great. We have sold several this and will make another Jeep Wrangler owner happy with this prize from CRUX and the 12volt Spin-To-Win.

The Outlaw Garage was the winner of the 2nd 12volt Spin-To-Win. The dB Drive WDX82BC is on the way from Harlingen TX to Joey Williams in Franklin TX. Williams said “Wow, great news. Can’t wait to put the loaded dB Drive enclosure in my showroom. Great promotion Mike”.

Exotic Sounds, the 3rd 12volt Spin-To-Winner will receive the Kicker CushBT headphones directly from Kicker’s Stillwater OK warehouse. Kicker staff snapped an image of the CushBT headphones in the Kicker store for all to see.

Want to enter for future spins? It’s easy – when making an Instagram post include the hashtag #12voltspin. A slip for your company will be added to the slips in the jar.

With 18 chances to WIN, the 12VoltNews Spin-To-Win Wheel is ready to shower a lucky weekly winner with one of the cool prizes.

Stay tuned to www.12voltnews.com on the web and @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for 12volt Spin-To-Win announcements every Friday!

Share this:



Tweet

