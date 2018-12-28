Wet Sounds Inc. Expansion Continues Into 2019

Houston, TX. December 28, 2018 – Wet Sounds Inc., the recognized leader in innovative design and manufacturing of the world’s best performing and most rugged audio and lighting components adds to their arsenal of sterling sales rep-firms, Trent Partners to cover the New England area.

Wet Sounds is extremely pleased to announce, they have teamed up with TRENT PARTNERS to service the New Your Metro and Up-state New York territories.

“Teaming up with Trent Partners in the New York markets positions Wet Sounds for continued success in the future.” Ray Woodall, Eastern Regional Sales Manager.

The Trent team members for Wet Sounds consists of Matthew Gonzalez covering New York Key accounts, Peter Huggins covering Northern NJ/Westchester NY, Daniel Hernandez covering Specialist Retailers & Power Sport Dealers, Dave Berry covering Central NJ. Lynn Swezey and Matt Harrold will be servicing the Upstate NY Specialists & Power Sport Dealers.

Wet Sounds is excited for new growth this coming year as they plan to bring to market new and innovative products. For any inquiries regarding products or coverage of Trent Partners & Associates they can be reached at (516)594-5000.

