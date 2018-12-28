LOS ANGELES CA (12.28.18) The Holiday Season is an opportunity to share with those in need. Eric Lamano, with the Al&Ed’s location in Encino, has been part of ‘The Power Of Giving’ for the past 4 years. On Christmas Day Lamano and Anthony Kemper, joined with Walter from DUB Magazine and others to distribute bottled water, food and clothes items to hundreds in need along Skid Row in LA. Alden Allen from the Al&Ed’s Thousand Oaks location also joined the group.

“The Skid Row area, close to downtown LA, is comprised of temporary camps and missions. In addition many people just survive on the streets. The Power of Giving Back initiative provided necessities and hope to many along Skid Row. Our group includes members of area motorcycles clubs and car enthusiasts. We began 4 years ago and now over 100 volunteer in this Christmas Day mission to give back” Lamano related to 12voltnews.com.

Members of the motorcycle clubs block off streets for easy access to vehicles filled with items for those in need along Skid Row.

John Haynes, from Al&Ed’s corporate stated “Seeing those from various Al&Ed’s locations giving back to the community is very special during the Holiday Season”.

For more click here.

Share this:



Tweet

