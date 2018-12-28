Heise LED Lighting Introduces New Lightbars with Daytime Running Lights

Holly Hill, FL – December 28, 2018 – Heise LED Lighting by Metra Electronics announces a new series of lightbars with daytime running lights. The DRL Series is available now in 8”, 14”, 22”, 30”, 40” and 50” dual-row straight LED lightbars. They have an integrated daytime running light in the center along the entire length of the bar, with a clean white light that provides additional visibility.

The daytime running lights can be lit without the off-road lights being on and are powered by 6V to 24V circuits, using new 3-wire DT3 and ATP3 plugs and pigtails. The DRL Series is rated IP67 with a military grade metal breather port that allows moisture to escape. They are built to last, featuring Heise’s proprietary torture-tested heavy-duty construction with a virtually unbreakable polycarbonate lens, backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

The new DRL Series will be on display with Metra Electronics at CES booth 5211 in the North Hall from January 8-11, 2019 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit HeiseLED.com for additional product specifications and ordering information.

DRL Series Product Specifications:

● Color Temperature: 6000K

● Beam Pattern: Combo flood (90 degree) / spot (8 degree)

● Membrane: Military grade metal breather port

● Housing Material: Powder coated aluminum

● Housing Color: Black

● Lens Material: Polycarbonate

● Mounting Brackets: Die-cast aluminum

● Electronics: Integrated-epoxy encapsulated

● Hardware: Stainless 316

● Operating Temperature: -40 degrees C to +60 degrees C

● IP Rating: IP67

● Protections: Reverse polarity

8″ Dual-Row Lightbar: HE-DRL8

(12) 3-watt white LEDs

14″ Dual-Row Lightbar: HE-DRL14

(24) 3-watt white LEDs

22″ Dual-Row Lightbar: HE-DRL22

(40) 3-watt white LEDs

30″ Dual-Row Lightbar: HE-DRL30

(60) 3-watt white LEDs

40″ Dual-Row Lightbar: HE-DRL40

(80) 3-watt white LEDs

50″ Dual-Row Lightbar: HE-DRL50

(96) 3-watt white LEDs

Share this:



Tweet

