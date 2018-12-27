SiriusXM Presents Live Concert Lineup on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — SiriusXM announced today that it will broadcast exclusive concerts, DJ sets, and special performances live on New Year’s Eve.

SiriusXM’s New Year’s Eve Live Concert Lineup Includes:

Post Malone at Barclays Center – airing on SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation

Phish at Madison Square Garden – airing live on SiriusXM’s Phish Radio

Lynyrd Skynyrd at WinStar World Casino and Resort– airing live on SiriusXM’s Classic Vinyl

Willie Nelson at ACL Live at the Moody Theater – airing live on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse

Countdown NYE featuring Afrojack, Tiësto, Dillon Francis and more in San Bernardino, CA – airing live on SiriusXM’s Diplo’s Revolution

Nathaniel Rateliff at the Grand Ole Opry House – airing live on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum

Sevendust in Atlanta, GA – airing live on SiriusXM’s Turbo

Margo Price at the Music Hall of Williamsburg – airing live on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country

AJR at the Hammerstein Ballroom – airing on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation

John Prine at the Grand Ole Opry House – airing on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes at the Count Basie Theatre — airing live on

SiriusXM’s E Street Radio

Galantis at Aragon Ballroom – airing live on SiriusXM’s BPM

Rick Springfield at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino – airing live on

SiriusXM’s 80’s on 8

SiriusXM will also present special performances and encore broadcasts of exclusive concerts in 2018 including:

U2 at the Apollo Theater on 1st Wave, Classic Rewind and The Spectrum

The Killers in The Hamptons on Alt Nation

Jason Aldean In New York City on Y2Kountry

Disturbed in Chicago on Octane

Portugal. The Man in Portland on Alt Nation

Rex Orange County in New York City on SiriusXMU

SiriusXM will also launch New Year’s Nation, a limited-run party music channel. New Year’s Nation is the ultimate soundtrack to New Year’s Eve parties around the country and will feature the biggest, upbeat party hits from genres across SiriusXM’s music platform. New Year’s Nation, which will be available on channel 4 and via the SiriusXM app for smartphones and other connected devices and online at siriusxm.com, will launch Friday, December 28 and air through Wednesday, January 2 at 3:00 am ET.

Additionally, SiriusXM will air year end countdown specials featuring the biggest songs of 2018 across various music channels including Hits 1, The Pulse, Alt Nation, XMU, The Highway, Octane, The Spectrum, Jam On, The Heat, Hip Hop Nation, Heart & Soul, Caliente and B.B. King’s Bluesville.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to SiriusXM on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

