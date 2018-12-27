SiriusXM Presents Live Concert Lineup on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — SiriusXM announced today that it will broadcast exclusive concerts, DJ sets, and special performances live on New Year’s Eve.
SiriusXM’s New Year’s Eve Live Concert Lineup Includes:
- Post Malone at Barclays Center – airing on SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation
- Phish at Madison Square Garden – airing live on SiriusXM’s Phish Radio
- Lynyrd Skynyrd at WinStar World Casino and Resort– airing live on SiriusXM’s Classic Vinyl
- Willie Nelson at ACL Live at the Moody Theater – airing live on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse
- Countdown NYE featuring Afrojack, Tiësto, Dillon Francis and more in San Bernardino, CA – airing live on SiriusXM’s Diplo’s Revolution
- Nathaniel Rateliff at the Grand Ole Opry House – airing live on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum
- Sevendust in Atlanta, GA – airing live on SiriusXM’s Turbo
- Margo Price at the Music Hall of Williamsburg – airing live on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country
- AJR at the Hammerstein Ballroom – airing on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation
- John Prine at the Grand Ole Opry House – airing on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country
- Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes at the Count Basie Theatre — airing live on
- SiriusXM’s E Street Radio
- Galantis at Aragon Ballroom – airing live on SiriusXM’s BPM
- Rick Springfield at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino – airing live on
- SiriusXM’s 80’s on 8
SiriusXM will also present special performances and encore broadcasts of exclusive concerts in 2018 including:
- U2 at the Apollo Theater on 1st Wave, Classic Rewind and The Spectrum
- The Killers in The Hamptons on Alt Nation
- Jason Aldean In New York City on Y2Kountry
- Disturbed in Chicago on Octane
- Portugal. The Man in Portland on Alt Nation
- Rex Orange County in New York City on SiriusXMU
SiriusXM will also launch New Year’s Nation, a limited-run party music channel. New Year’s Nation is the ultimate soundtrack to New Year’s Eve parties around the country and will feature the biggest, upbeat party hits from genres across SiriusXM’s music platform. New Year’s Nation, which will be available on channel 4 and via the SiriusXM app for smartphones and other connected devices and online at siriusxm.com, will launch Friday, December 28 and air through Wednesday, January 2 at 3:00 am ET.
Additionally, SiriusXM will air year end countdown specials featuring the biggest songs of 2018 across various music channels including Hits 1, The Pulse, Alt Nation, XMU, The Highway, Octane, The Spectrum, Jam On, The Heat, Hip Hop Nation, Heart & Soul, Caliente and B.B. King’s Bluesville.
SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to SiriusXM on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.