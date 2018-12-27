Metra PowerSports Announces New Heise Headlight Mount Upgrade Kit for Polaris UTVs

Holly Hill, FL – December 27, 2018 – Metra PowerSports announces new lighting brackets and harnesses designed for mounting and integrating four Heise LED cube lights into a wide-range of Polaris ATVs and UTVs. For drivers who want additional off-road lighting for their ATV or UTV, adding Heise 3-inch cube lights will be much easier with this kit. The mounts use OEM hardware and have steel construction with a durable sand grit powder coating. Vehicle-specific wiring harness adapters are also available to make installation easier and maintain the high and low beam operation, utilizing the factory headlight switch. The brackets fit any of the Heise LED 3-inch cube light products, allowing for white, green hunting, or RGB light color options.

The MPS-RZHB1 Fits:

2016-2017 Polaris General 1000

2014-2016 Polaris RZR XP 1000

2014-2016 Polaris RZR XP 4 1000

2015-2016 Polaris RZR 900

2016 Polaris RZR XP TURBO

2016 Polaris RZR XP 4 TURBO

The MPS-RZHB2 Fits:

2012 Polaris RZR 4 XP 900

2012 Polaris RZR XP 900 EFI

2014 Polaris RZR 4 900

2014 Polaris RZR 900

2013 Polaris RZR XP 900 EFI

2013 Polaris RZR XP 4 900 EFI

2013 Polaris RZR 4 XP JAGGED X

2014 Polaris RZR S 800

2014 Polaris RZR 800

The MPS-RZRH1 plug and play harness is compatible with OEM halogen headlights and has Delphi 3-Pin to a pair of Deutsch 2-Pin connectors for separate high and low beam connections. The MPS-RZRHLH1 plug and play harness is compatible with OEM LED headlights and has a pair of left and right Delphi 4-Pin to Deutsch 2-Pin connectors for separate high and low beam connections that are specific to the driver and passenger side.

Share this:



Tweet

