MECA Is Set For A Strong 2019

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (12.27.18) MECA is poised for a huge 2019, with SQL gaining numbers and participation. SPL is solid with fans enjoying the contests and jumping in the lanes for fun runs, or as the Commish Steve Stern calls it: Show & Tell SPL. In addition the MECA car/truck/motorcycle Show & Shine contests are gaining popularity and more high-end, dedicated show vehicles are making their way to events across the country.

Key members of the MECA team will be in Las Vegas for CES 2019. Event Coordinator Richard Papasin and SQL Judge Linda Kobayashi from California will be canvasing the North Hall, along with Tennessee Event Coordinator Allan Shaffer. MECA’s booth is #20448B in South Hall 1, in the Allied Association area.

The annual CES Showdown 2019 is set for Saturday, January 5th, at the Texas Station Hotel & Casino. MECA SQL and SPL contests will be a part of this annual sound-off event. Event link is: https://www.facebook.com/events/1098406596991908/.

The 12volt News will be on site in Las Vegas during CES and looks forward to getting the year kicked off and having strong 2019 showcasing MECA events.

Share this:



Tweet

