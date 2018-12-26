Tint World Names Jacob Eisenberg as Director of Marketing

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Dec. 26, 2018—Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has named Jacob Eisenberg as director of marketing, where he will provide the company’s more than 60 global franchise locations with marketing and advertising support.

Eisenberg brings more than 15 years of marketing experience and a solid background working with clients in the auto industry to the Tint World family.

“Jacob has the background and knowledge of the automotive industry to help our store owners grow their business,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “We’ve always been proud of the fact that our Tint World franchisees have the best marketing and advertising support possible. His wide range of experience will ensure that we continue leading the industry.”

Graduating from Florida Atlantic University, Eisenberg holds a bachelor of science degree in both marketing and business management. Prior to joining Tint World, he served as president of Reco Advertising, which he founded. He has also worked in the affiliate marketing, insurance, and sub-prime/prime lending verticals.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with an incredible brand and all of our individual store owners,” Eisenberg said. “My role is to support the franchisees and the overall Tint World brand. I want to ensure that the Tint World family grows together.”

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

