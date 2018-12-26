Heise LED Lighting Introduces a New Adapter for Jeep Wrangler JL Headlight Replacement

Holly Hill, FL – December 26, 2018 – Heise LED Lighting by Metra Electronics announces a new replacement adapter that will allow 7” LED headlights to fit into the new 2018-up* Jeep JL model. The HE-JLB7 includes factory to H4 wiring adapters and is one of three new products Heise has released for this new model.

At the 2018 SEMA Show, Heise debuted a pillar lightbar bracket designed for a 50” straight lightbar with unique anti-sway stabilization hardware. The HE-JAPB also includes two mounting areas for cubes or working lights. This bracket allows the new Jeep Wrangler JL to be outfitted with existing Heise lightbars, cube lights and work lights. The HE-JLPMB post mount bracket was also introduced for the JL at SEMA, offering six different mounting locations fitting cube, work or driving lights. For a fully synced lighting upgrade with RGB lights that can all be controlled from the Heise smartphone app, Heise has 7” round Jeep replacement LED headlights with an RGB halo, matching RGB fog lights, Infinite Series lightbars, cubes and RGB accent light kits. The replacement Jeep headlights and fog lights are also available in several white single color options. Heise’s existing Jeep headlights and fog lights will fit the new JL with use of the HE-JLB7 and HE-JWFLAH adapters.

The new Jeep lighting accessories will be on display with Metra Electronics at CES booth 5211 in the North Hall from January 8-11, 2019 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. *Visit HeiseLED.com for additional product specifications and up-to-date vehicle-specific applications. The HE-JLB7 will be on the Heise website and in the new Metra Jeep Accessories Catalog, released on January 8, 2019.

