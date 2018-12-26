Al&Ed’s San Diego Locations Donated Over 1500 Toys

LOS ANGELES CA (12.26.18) In the Holiday spirit Al&Ed’s San Diego locations, along with Adrian Mack from corporate, organized and donated over 1500 toys to needy children for Christmas.

Al&Ed’s franchise locations in Escondido, Vista and La Mesa worked to collect the toys at each location. On Sunday, December 23rd, the AE sleigh went down to the San Diego stores and loaded up toys to give to children in need of some Holiday cheer.

Adrian Mack, Al&Ed’s event director, related to 12volt News “Giving back, especially during the Holidays, is a way for all of us to give back to the various communities where Al&Ed’s locations are located”.

Chris Denardo runs the Al&Ed’s Escondido location, John and Mike Calderon run the Vista location and Robert Calderon runs the La Mesa location.

The Polinski Center, a local women’s shelter, works closely with the Promises2Kids organization. On Sunday, December 23rd, the A/E sleigh delivered over 1500 toys to the Polinski Center.

“The director of the Polinski Center was on the verge of tears when she saw the mountain of toys in the van. Knowing we would put smiles on the faces of so many children was a very special feeling for us all” Mack concluded.

Al&Ed’s locations in Encino and Marina del Ray also have a tradition of giving back to the community. Again in 2018 volunteers from those locations are set to distribute water and foods goods to those in need in downtown LA.

John Haynes stated “The plan to collect toys for children came from the stores and employees. As a company Al&Ed’s was very happy to support their efforts.

Share this:



Tweet

