Holiday Giving From 12Volt Retailers

The Drive for Coats, initiated by Firstech in 2017, has gained momentum in 2018. 12volt Dave’s, in Pottsville PA, is just one example of a 12volt retailer taking part in the Drive for Coats campaign.

Dave Clews offered to 12volt News “We had a very successful Drive for Coats this year and exceeded the 100 coats donated last year. Local organizations heard about our drive for coats and that recognition was a real plus. Our ‘Remotes for Coats’, to promote remote starters on the radio, got a lot of play plus an interview on local radio. We offered a discount on Compustar remote starters with a coat donation. We saw people in our store over the course of the promotion that had never been in our store”.

The coats donated at 12volt Daves were taken to the local Salvation Army. “We take the coats donated to the local Salvation Army to help local families in need” Clews stated.

Justin Lee, Firstech Marketing Director, relayed to 12volt News “It is so great to hear about Dave’s success. We provided a platform for dealers to align their promotions with a great cause. But at the end of the day, it’s been our dealers’ initiatives that has allowed the Drive for Coats initiative to really take off!’

Once a 12volt retailer registered for the Drive for Coats they received free in-store and social media marketing kits developed by Firstech and 1sixty8 media.

Toys for Tots is an additional initiative geared to providing coats for those in need during the Holiday Season. Many members of the dB Drag Racing Association and the MECA organization hosted Toys for Tots events. In lieu of fees in the lanes a coat could be donated for the run.

DS18 recently hosted a Loud for Tots event at the company’s Miami Gardens location. The event featured a car show. Attendees at the event received a raffle ticket for each coat donated. Over $1000. of DS18 gear was available in the raffle. The Loud for Tots theme reflected the DS18 slogan ‘We Like It Loud’.

A huge 12volt News hats off to all who participated in all events that provided coats for many in need.

